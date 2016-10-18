Security agencies ask housing societies to install CCTVs for safety

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Agencies that supply security guards to residential and commercial complexes have advised the occupants not to give house keys, valuables and money to the guards for safekeeping.

Spokesmen of the agencies, contacted by ‘The Navhind Times’ in the light of recent crimes allegedly committed by security guards, claimed that they keep all details about the guards they hire, including their photographs and fingerprints and submit the same to the local police, with verification forms duly filled. Still, in order to be on the safer side, the occupants of apartments, houses and offices should not entrust the guards with keys, valuables and money, they said.

The agencies also suggested that the residential buildings, banks, industrial units, educational institutes, government departments, corporate houses and other commercial establishments to whom they provide their services should also install CCTV cameras for keeping vigilance.

The agencies claimed that they provide their men training in skills for providing protection.

James, owner of James Security, said the situation is turning worse as fly-by-night security agencies are mushrooming under political influence.

The security guards hired by such agencies are not being paid adequate wages. The guards hail from the poorer strata of the society and when they come across posh life they get tempted to commit crime, he said.

The killer of Monika Ghurde was not paid wage arrears for two months, he added. While Kaushal Mishra of Om Security is of the view that CCTV cameras should be installed in the housing societies so that we can come to know about security guard’s nature.

“An ATM camera came to the rescue of the police in Monika Ghurde murder case. The police got clues about the criminal’s whereabouts which helped them in nabbing him,” he added.

Chandan Karapurkar of Force 10 said that they do everything required by the authorities for registration – from imparting training to verification and from photos to finger prints, and do fill police verification forms also.

Karapurkar also said that “to be on safer side, we always inform the owners of flats, industries and offices not to trust the security guards with valuables, money and important keys.”