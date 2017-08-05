Secure path in place for football players; yet overlooked: FPAI

AUGUSTO RODRIGUES|NT

Sports Editor

PANAJI

Since the formation of the Football Players Association of India (FPAI) and the mushrooming of Players Agents cases of players being on the receiving end of club officials have come to the fore and players do not appear vulnerable. With systems falling in place, players today cannot be tied down by paper flashed by clubs.

“Players are facing problems because they get carried away when money is offered. Lack of education and the money offered makes them sign and many do so without even having their agents along,” explains FPAI General Manager Cyrus Confectioner. “Many of our players lack education and that is why they end up signing blank papers. When players see money, they get misled,” says Cyrus.

Mumbai FC had contracted players from Goa during the last I-league. A few were initially refused two months’ salary. Two players, through their agents approached AIFF while others were forced to sign a new agreement with the club and were given a month’s salary in lieu.

“Players need to read their full contract before signing it. They should actually ask their agent to be with them and scrutinise the contracts because the agent gets a commission and is bound to protect the interest of the player,” said Cyrus.

“We have been telling our members of the need to use good agents who will look after their interest. Ruidas is facing this problem because he did not take an agent with him. Had there been an agent and this incident had still occurred, FPAI would have investigated the matter. We do not trust clubs or Associations. We know players are yet vulnerable in India and that is why we are here for them,” stated Cyrus.

“The matter is being decided by IFA and we as a club have no comment to offer now,” stated a senior East Bengal official on condition of anonymity.

A player has to pay Rs 1000 to gain membership with FPAI. “We have around 450 members but few pay the fee. It is no problem but players should act in a manner which does not need the use of advocates. Things can be settled out of court if agreements are well understood and it is for this reason the players agent comes in,” said Cyrus.

“Take the case of Mumbai FC. Most players were forced to sign another agreement where they forfeited a month’s salary. Two players who signed with a renowned agency did not. The players agents took the case to the AIFF Players Committee. It may take some time but the agents will see to it that the boys get their dues,” stated a FPAI member.

“The boys from DSK Shivajians have come to us and we are representing them. It does not mean that we have to go to court always, there are times when the club owners are educated and there are times when they are not. The educated are easy to deal with,” stated Cyrus.

Ruidas’s will be one of the first cases that may reach the court. As of now, AIFF and his lawyers have written to Indian Football Association (IFA) to hand over the case to AIFF. The axis of the dispute seems to be shifting.

However, a path is being laid for players to tread with security in future; a path they should choose to follow.