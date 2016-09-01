Secular forces will benefit: Goa Forward; Congress restrains from commenting

MARGAO: The formation of an independent Goa Sangh unit of the RSS under the leadership of Subhash Velingkar has evoked reactions from the state’s various political parties of which some feel that the carving out of an independent unit ahead of the forthcoming state assembly election would prove advantageous to the secular forces in the state.

Goa Forward party spokesperson Prashant Naik said that the foundation for the rise of BJP in India was laid in Goa and now the fall of BJP will also start from Goa. “For the first time in the history of RSS, such a huge rebellion has taken place. People of Goa were charging that BJP was a party of liars. Now it has been proved that their own gurus and followers are charging that these BJP leaders are liars. It is advantageous to the secular forces,” said Naik.

Reacting to the formation of the independent Sangh unit, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Luizinho Faleiro said that a split, in all actuality, would not happen. “It is their (RSS) internal matter and I wish to offer no comment on it. However, I strongly feel that they (BJP and RSS in Goa) are one and that they will be together forever,” Faleiro said on the development.

Goa Vikas Party (GVP) chief and Nuvem MLA Francisco Xavier Pacheco said that there will be no change in the political scenario of Goa in the present situation. “RSS is the main root of BJP. RSS cannot stay away from BJP. The whole nation is ruled and ruined by the RSS, which is bad for the country. I am of the opinion that if RSS changes its ideology, then only will it benefit the political party,” he said.

“The fascist and dictatorial attitude of the top leadership of BJP and RSS has now been exposed in the form of sacking of professor Subhash Velingkar. AAP Goa would wish that the BJP and RSS desist from mocking the people of Goa with their personal ego issues,” said Aam Aadmi Party’s Goa convenor Rajashree Nagarsekar. She said there will be no change in the BJP-RSS combine. NT