Section 16 B of TCP Act gives arbitrary powers in hands of few, withdraw it: NGO

Alleging that the Minister for Town and Country Planning Vijai Sardesai is all set to convert entire Goa into a concrete jungle by “misusing the Section 16 B of the Town and Country Planning Act”, Rainbow Warriors, a non government organisation on Saturday pointed out that 70 per cent of the alterations in the proposed 40 land use changes as published by the government on January 10, 2019 are in forest, Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) areas, prime agricultural lands, and No Development Zones (NDZs), only to favour builders.

The NGO also demanded that since most of the Goan people are unaware of the same, the Chief Secretary Parimal Rai should immediately take action against the Minister for Town and Country Planning as well as state Town and Country Planning Board, and withdraw Section 16 B of the Act as “it gives arbitrary powers into the hands of few.”

Informing that 28 out of these 40 land use changes are responsible for converting 20,24,998 square metre of land, which includes forest land, orchard land, fields and beach areas including sand dunes, the NGO stated that these proposed land changes are presently in public domain, with people having been asked to provide suggestions till March 8, 2019, and the gram sabhas of the village panchayats under whose jurisdiction these land use changes are proposed, should oppose the same.

The president of Rainbow Warriors Nelson Mascarenhas, addressing a press conference in the city, said that the Minister for Town and Country Planning, while addressing the meeting of the state Town and Country Planning Board on November 29, 2018 had stated that the entire state of Goa is urban in nature and to be considered as city state.

General secretary of Rainbow Warriors Abhijit Prabhudesai said that chunks of land in rural areas, all over Goa, are slated for land use changes.