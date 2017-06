https://youtu.be/w4pi9m9W35U

There is yet another major blunder happening in the ongoing panchayat election. The voter is losing secrecy of his or her vote. Especially the government servant, who votes through the postal ballot. Since only one booth is counted for one panch, it would be known whom the government servant from the ward has voted for. But the State Election Commission has simply refused to mix the postal ballots with other ballots.

