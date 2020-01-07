Secretariat extension of CCBI inaugurated at Benaulim

Margao: The secretariat extension of Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) was inaugurated on Monday at Benaulim.

The president of CCBI Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrão inaugurated the secretariat extension of Conference of Catholic Bishops of India, in the presence of Archbishop of Bombay, Oswald Cardinal Gracias; vice president of CCBI Archbishop George Antonysamy; secretary general of CCBI Archbishop of Delhi Anil Joseph Thomas Couto and others.

CCBI Commissions of Liturgy and Family will operate from the newly inaugurated ‘Shanti Sadan’.

Speaking to reporters, Cardinal Gracias said that the offices of the secretariat of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India will be brought to Goa as the expansion of the Bangalore facility as they have got additional land. He said that it is a day of great joy for the CCBI to start the Goa facility and there will be programmes and training programmes in the future.

Fr Ayres Fernandes, executive secretary to the CCBI Commission for Liturgy, is appointed as the administrator of the house. The conference will organise small animation and training programmes at the three-storey building with 25 self-contained rooms that can accommodate 40 persons.

Besides, it has a chapel, conference and dining halls. The extension building is situated at the birth place of Saint Joseph Vaz, the Apostle of Sri Lanka.

The CCBI has five secretariat buildings in India – Suvarta Kendra at Pachmarhi, Madhya Pradesh is the secretariat of the CCBI Commission for Proclamation; Bethania, Faridabad, Haryana, is the CCBI Youth Commission Secretariat; the one at Ulsoor, Bangalore is the secretariat of the Pontifical Mission Organisation (PMO); the CCBI deputy secretary general and four other commission secretaries operate from its Bengaluru building.

The CCBI has 16 commissions and three departments where 23 personnel work as executive secretaries or directors. The CCBI is the largest bishops’ conference in Asia and the fourth largest in the world. It consists of 132 dioceses with 190 bishops.