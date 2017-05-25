SEC receives 7647 nominations

PANAJI: The State Election Commission (SEC) has received a total of 7647 nominations papers for the ensuing election to 186 village panchayats comprising of 1522 wards across Goa scheduled on June 11.

Of these, a total of 3940 were filed in the five talukas of North Goa and 3707 nomination papers have been received from seven talukas of South Goa. On May 18 the first day of filing nomination, 55 nominations were filed while 272 nominations were received on May 19 the second day, on May 20 the third day, 256 nominations were received while on the fourth day May 22, 1464 nominations were received and for the fifth day May 23, 2176 nomination papers were filed while on May 24 the sixth day 1825 nominations papers were received.

As many as 1599 candidates filed their nomination papers on the seventh and the last day; in North Goa a total of 799 candidates filed nomination papers on Thursday, which includes 90 nominations from panchayats of Pernem, 126 from Bicholim taluka, 101 in Sattari, 302 in Bardez while 180 nominations were filed in Tiswadi taluka.

In South Goa, a total of 800 nominations papers were filed which includes 174 in Ponda taluka, 75 each in Dharbandora and Sanguem taluka, 249 in Salcete, 73 in Mormugao, 99 in Quepem taluka, while 55 nominations were filed in Canacona. The scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on May 26 and 27 and the withdrawal of nomination papers will take place on May

29.