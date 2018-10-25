Sean Kingston to perform in Goa for Oktoberfest

The Oktoberfest to be held from October 26 to 28 gets bigger and better this year with tons of entertainment to look forward to

NT BUZZ

The 7th edition of Oktoberfest is all set to kick-start on October 26 at the Inox Courtyard. The festival has gained popularity for it not only celebrates beer and life, but has some great music- live bands and DJs playing through the fest.

The fest organised by Bulls Eye Entertainment has been getting bigger and better with each passing year. This year Oktoberfest will be held for three days, unlike the previous editions. Also, this year, international artist Sean Kingston will be performing live on Sunday. Kingston is known for hits like ‘Beautiful Girls’, ‘Eenie Meenie’, ‘Fire Burning’, ‘Party All Night’ and the latest ‘Amore e capoeira’ released this year.

At the Oktoberfest, people get to enjoy some of the best bands from Goa and across the country, along with food, with over 20 food stalls put up and a variety of beer to select from. 15 stalls for beer have been arranged. This year, revellers can also enjoy at the flea bazaar along with live entertainment and games.

On Day 1 the crowds will be entertained by DJ Nrush, La Vida, Brothers in Arms, DJ Jay, NH 17, Jacino Dance group and Raul with Raagas 2 Riches.

Saturday, October 27, the second day of the fest will have in attendance DJ Jotesh, The Imperial Goa, Genny Live, DJ Claudio, Lynx, Racquel and group, and The Family.

On Sunday, October 28, apart from Sean Kingston, Nofunk, Coffee Cats, Smooth, DJ Ketan, True Blue, The Beaumont Company, A26 will provide the dose of entertainment.