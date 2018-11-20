Seamen’s body ready to take up responsibility

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Goan Seamen’s Association of India urged the state government to consider their demand for allotting the beach cleaning contract to the local people on a pilot basis for at least one year.

The members of the association who called on the Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar and Deputy Speaker of Goa Assembly Michael Lobo, on Monday claimed that they are well qualified and experienced in safety, security and maintenance of Goan beaches, and can take up full responsibility of maintaining the beaches as per guidelines of the government.

President of the association Franklin D’Costa told the media, after a meeting with Calangute MLA at Porvorim, that the association has more than 8,000 members, in which 3,000 are retired seamen and 1,000 widows, who are in Goa after retirement, and added that they have more than 30 years of experience in cleanliness and maintenance.

He further said that the association will clean the beaches at half the cost as against the amount quoted in the tender floated by the Tourism Department, which will help the government financially and provide a solution to the unemployment in the village areas.

The association has stated in the memorandum submitted to the government that there is seamen community along the whole of Goa’s coastal belt from Pernem to Canacona.