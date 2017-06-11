Sealing of ballot box delayed in Rachol ward

MARGAO: The sealing of a ballot box was delayed by almost two hours as the candidate of the ward number 5 of panchayat of Rachol Luis Oliveira and his polling agents refused to sign the papers claiming that the presiding officer tried to misguide them and also that his earlier complaint over wrong folding of ballot papers by the polling officials, was not heard.

“When the time came for sealing the ballot box, the presiding officer told my polling agents that their signature was not required as it was taken in advance while commencing the voting. This angered me. I asked the presiding officer that I wanted to see the earlier signature before putting another one. To this I was told that the paper was sent to Margao office. I asked him to bring the paper and I refused to sign on the fresh paper. Secondly, my complaint over folding of the ballot papers was also not heard. Instead of folding it vertically, the poll team members folded it horizontally. This could result in double stamping and the vote can become invalid,”

Oliveira explained the media presenting the copy of his complaint.

“The presiding officer posted at Ilha De Rachol is doing it purposely,” he charged. Oliviera and his polling agents also objected to the posting of the Rachol panchayat secretary as the polling staff by the returning officer in the same panchayat.

The matter was however resolved after the returning officer Shailendra Desai rushed to the site.

Desai reported the matter to his higher ups and then asked the presiding officer to accept the complaint of Oliveira and later Desai himself signed the ballot paper in presence of the candidates and the polling agent to resolve the matter.