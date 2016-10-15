Scuffle at BRICS meet between Chinese media, police personnel

BENAULIM: A scuffle broke out between members of the Chinese media delegation and Goa police personnel late on Saturday at the beach resort where bilateral talks between India and China were being held.

Police sources said that the incident occurred at the Taj Exotica, where members of the Chinese media delegation were trying to gain a vantage position outside a closed-door meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and their respective delegations.

“When police asked them to stay away from the VVIP meet venue, there was a verbal altercation and jostling after which one of the Chinese media persons attacked a lady police person,” said a police source. No police complaint has been registered.Over 250 members of the accredited media have been accommodated in two air-conditioned tents on the resort’s ground, one each for the Indian and international media personnel. Access to the hotel premises where the VVIPs are being hosted is out of bounds for the media.

Asked about the scuffle, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Vikas Swaroop said: “There was an issue, but I don’t want to talk about it.”