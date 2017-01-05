Scooter ride goes awry for two 15-yr-old Ponda teenagers

PONDA: Heramb Tilve, a 15-year-old boy from Upper Bazaar area in Ponda ridding pillion on a scooter riden by another 15-year-old boy, died after the latter lost control over the vehicle, rammed it into an oncoming concrete mixer truck and came under its wheels at Keriya-Khandepar in Ponda on Thursday evening.

The rider Jolister Fernandes, a resident of Ponda town who also sustained injuries was discharged from hospital after treatment. According to Ponda police, the incident occurred at around 4.45 pm when Heramb and Jolister were proceeding towards Khandepar from Ponda along the Belgaum-Ponda highway on their friend’s scooter.

When they reached near Keriya-Khandepar, their scooter dashed against oncoming concrete mixer truck and Heramb came under the wheels of the truck and died on the spot while rider of the scooter sustained minor injuries. Another motorcycle rider also proceeding towards Khandepar via Ponda lost control over the vehicle and had a fall. The rider Vishnu Shinde sustained minor injuries.

After the accident, the driver of the truck made good his escape from the spot. The two boys were students of the Class X of A J De Almeida High School. Both had attended tuitions in nearby institute and were going for a ride on their friend’s scooter. The body of the deceased was shifted to mortuary of Goa Medical College and Hospital Bambolim. While both the injured persons were admitted in sub-district hospital, Ponda and later discharged after treatment. Further investigation is underway, informed Ponda police.