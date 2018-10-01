Scientists need to meet rising aspirations of people: Shripad

PANAJI: Union Minister of State (independent charge) for Ayush, Shripad Naik has said that there has to be a relationship between science and society and this will lead to development of new frontiers of growth, both scientifically and economically.

India International Science Festival (IISF) over the years, he said, has established itself as a unique platform for connecting science, technology and innovation with the masses by students, entrepreneurs, teachers and the general public.

India International Science Festival, Goa-2018 was inaugurated by Naik, at CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography, Dona Paula. Secretary, department of education, Nila Mohanan, Collector, North Goa, Levinson Martins and Jayantrao Sahasrabuddhe, national organising secretary, Vijnana Bharati were present on the occasion.

The theme ‘Science and Technology- Building Partnerships, Impacting Society’ aimed at providing a platform to young students, scientists and technocrats from across the country to exchange knowledge and ideas in the line of flagship programmes like ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, ‘Swasth Bharat Abhiyan’, ‘Make In India’, ‘Digital India’, ‘Smart Villages’, ‘Smart cities’, ‘Namami Gange’, ‘Unnath Bharath Abhiyan’. It emphasises on the role of science for masses and science for society.

He said that “with the speed and scale of changes encountered today we need to cope up to respond to these challenges. There should be a curiosity-driven scientific tradition which allows quick adaptation to new realities. The government is committed to supporting different streams of scientific knowledge, ranging from fundamental science to applied science with emphasis on innovations.

“With the NITI Aayog evolving a holistic science and technology vision for the country, science and technology institutions should further strengthen their basic research in line with leading global standards. Translating this basic knowledge into innovations, start-ups and industry will help us achieve inclusive and sustainable growth.”

Naik urged scientists to meet the rising aspirations of the people. “Through science and technology we must address the problems of urban-rural divide and work for inclusive development, economic growth and employment generation. By 2030, we hope we will be able to be among the top three countries in science and technology,” he said.

This is a pre-cursor to the 4th India International Science Festival to be held in Lucknow during 5-8 October. The Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Earth Sciences in association with Vijnan Bharati will be organising the event. IISF-2018 is aimed at showcasing Indian science achievements and innovations to the students, young researchers and general public. Nearly 1200 students participated in the daylong event.