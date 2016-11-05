Scientists must help battle hunger, says Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked scientists to find solutions for hunger and malnutrition while conserving the bio-diversity.

Today, millions of people are struggling with hunger, poverty and malnutrition. Science and technology has an important role in fighting these challenges,” Modi said at the first International Agrobiodiversity Congress (IAC) here.

“We need to ensure that while finding solutions for these challenges, we don’t ignore other aspects like sustainable development and conservation of bio-diversity,” the Prime Minister said.

For conservation of bio-diversity, Modi asked the international, national and private organisations to form a pool of resources and technology to increase chances of success and also to make efforts to formulate a shared vision in this direction.

The Indian Society of Plant Genetic Resources (ISPGR) and Bioversity International are organising the November 6-9 event in collaboration with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.