Scientific career development with bioinformatics

Manu Anand

Bioinformatics also referred to as computational biology combines the study of information technology in the field of molecular biology, or the application of computer technology to the management and analysis of biological data.

What it is: The goal of bioinformatics is to uncover biological information hidden in the mass of sequence, structure, literature and other biological data, and obtain a clearer insight into the fundamental biology of organisms and use this information to enhance the standard of life for mankind. Web technology, information systems, soft computing, software engineering, artificial intelligence, algorithms, data mining, signal processing, statistics, discrete mathematics and circuit theory are all an integral part of bioinformatics.

What they do: Bioinformatics scientists identify the causes of plant, animal and human development and disease. They create methods to incorporate their knowledge about genes so that other scientists can interpret and analyse the data. They research huge molecular datasets for clinical research and collaborate with clinical and laboratory researchers to analyse problems, suggest solutions and put together strategies.

Bioinformatics needs: Companies need cross-functional work force at all levels, biologists with IT skills, or IT professionals with a serious interest in biology who can offer complete cost-effective database solutions to pharma and genome-based biotech companies all over the world.

Courses: one can pursue any of the following courses – advanced diploma in bioinformatics, BSc (Hons) in bioinformatics, BSc in bioinformatics, BTech in bioinformatics, Bachelor of Science (Hons) in bioinformatics, Bachelor of Science in Bioinformatics, BE in bioinformatics, certificate in bioinformatics, Doctor of Philosophy in bioinformatics, MSc (Hons) in bioinformatics, MSc in bioinformatics, MTech in bioinformatics, ME in bioinformatics, MS in bioinformatics, PG diploma in bioinformatics and PhD in bioinformatics

Eligibility: For admission in the bachelor’s degree course a candidate must have passed the higher secondary school certificate (10+2) examination with science. The duration for this course is three to four years.

For MSc/MTech or PG diploma the criteria are bachelor’s in life sciences, computer sciences, BE/BTech (computer sciences or information technology/electronics), MBBS and BPharma. The duration for this course is two years.

Colleges: Amity Institute of Biotechnology; Bioinformatics Institute of India, Noida; Centre for DNA Fingerprinting Technology, Hyderabad; DOEACC Society, Kolkata; Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad and Hyderabad; Indian Institute of Science; Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, New Delhi and Kharagpur; Institute of Bioinformatics and Applied Biotechnology, Bangalore; Institute of Microbial Technology; National Biotech Institutes; National Institute of Technology at Bhopal and Rourkela (Orissa); Pondicherry University; Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad; The Institute of Microbial Technology, Chandigarh; The Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Bangalore; The National Centre for Biological Sciences, Bangalore; The National Institute of Immunology, New Delhi and Vellore Institute of Technology.

What you need to learn: In addition to the extensive knowledge of molecular biology packages (GCG, BLAST, etc), one will need to learn web and programming skills including HTML, Perl, JAVA and C++ and be familiar with a variety of operating systems (especially UNIX). Relational database skills are very much sought after. So, knowledge of SQL and a major database application such as Sybase or Oracle will be highly advantageous. One area of bioinformatics that is set to expand is the determination of relationships between structures and sequence. If one wishes to enter this field, one will need to learn all about structural biology and modelling, mathematical optimisation, computer graphics theory and linear algebra.

Non-IT scope: Candidates with the right skill set and knowledge can apply with pharmaceutical companies, biomedical organisations, biotech research centres, agricultural companies and even NGOs that need bioinformation.

Job titles: Life sciences: Scientific curator, gene analyst, protein analyst, phylogenetic and research scientist/associate.

Computer science/engineering: Database programmer, bioinformatics software developer, computational biologist, network administrator and analyst.

Applied science: Structural analyst, molecular modeller, bio- statistician, biomechanics and database programmer.

Pharmaceutical Science: Cheminformatic Ian, Pharmacogenetic Ian, Pharmacogenomics, Research Scientist/ Associate.

Career prospects: The National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) has listed bioinformatics as one of the fastest growing industries. Most professionals are absorbed in pharmaceutical and biotech companies. They work with premier scientific research institutes of public and private sector. They also work with government and private hospitals. These professional also can find employment in industries manufacturing various biomedical products. One can also take up teaching jobs in public and private collages offering bioinformatics as a subject.

Top Recruiters in India: Accelrys, Inc , AstraZeneca Research Centre, Avestha Gengraine Technologies Private Limited, BioMed Informatics, Biscon, Celera Genomics, CuraGen, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, GVK Biosciences, IBM Life Sciences, Ingenovis (division of I labs), Jubilant Biosys, Jubilant Organosys, Land Sky Solutions, Molecular Connections, Ocimum Biosolutions, Prayog NET Computing, Questar, Bioinformatics, Ranbaxy, Reliance, Satyam, Silicon Genetics, Tessella, Spectramind Services, Strand Genomics, Strand Life Sciences, Tata Consultancy Services, Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Wipro.

Salary: A degree holder can expect a package of `12,000 to `15,000. With a years experience it is `50,000 and above per month. Salary also depends on one’s skills, experience and institute one attended. Those employed in government research institutes and hospitals are paid a fixed salary fixed by the government.

Skills required: Candidates should have excellent problem solving skills, good knowledge in computer, software and technology; communication skills; foundation in statistical laboratory testing methods and should be meticulous at organising and interpreting data.

Future of bioinformatics in India: The market for bioinformatics-based services and databases experts say will grow but may even lead to an acute shortage of experts in this segment. With its strengths in mathematics, computing, physics and chemistry, the country is positioned to emerge as a frontrunner in bioinformatics.

Director Alpha Mindz

