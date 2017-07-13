Science exhibition on Climate Change

SACHI NAIK | NT BUZZ

An innovative mobile science exhibition, ‘Science Express Climate Action Special’ (SECAS) Phase II based on the theme of climate change, its effects and global warming by the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India was recently inaugurated at Margao Railway Station and will stay be stationed there till July 13 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. It was inaugurated by Margao MLA Digambar Kamat; South Goa collector Swapnil Naik; ex-vice chairperson MMC, Doris Texeira; and deputy general manager, Konkan Railway, Baban Ghatge.

Exhibition SECAS II is mounted on a 16 coach AC train and primarily targets students and teachers. Climate change due to human activities, its impact on the environment, adaptation, mitigation and useful lifestyle changes by humans to balance nature and to prevent global warming are some of the significant subjects that are creatively highlighted at the exhibition. Each coach has highly qualified volunteers to guide the viewer through every aspect of the exhibition in detail.

Additionally, every coach engages visitors into different activities to emphasise the message. Students from class 6 to class 10 can also try hands-on lab in coach 13 and perform experiments and activities to understand concepts in environment, science as well as mathematics in an attention-grabbing manner.

Science Express is a flagship programme of the DST and this exhibition is in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEFCC), Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Railways, Government of India; Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and Vikram A Sarabhai Community Science Centre.

Ghatge speaking about the initiative says that Science Express Phase I to IV showcased cutting-edge research in science and technology being carried out across the world, and Phase V to VII was based on the theme of biodiversity as ‘Science Express Biodiversity Special’ (SEBS). Phase VIII highlighted the global challenge of climate change with theme ‘Science Express Climate Action Special’ (SECAS). He adds: “SECAS II is the ninth phase of the Science Express. It was flagged off on February 17, 2017 from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station. SECAS Phase II will be exhibited at 68 stations across India. The train will head to Ratnagiri station after Margao, Goa.”

Joseph Rauto De Souza, director, State Remote Sensing Centre says that the mobile exhibition primarily spreads awareness among young minds, especially those aspiring to become scientists, to get inspired and develop fondness towards science. After the theme of biodiversity, the exhibition now portrays climate change, its impact and also effects of global warming making the students conscious of their daily activities. He adds: “I appreciate the effort of the team as it takes a lot of patience and determination to make this exhibition so convincing for the visitors. The highly qualified volunteers explain every concept in detail in their respective coaches. Students or visitors without any knowledge on the concept of climate change will at least grasp the minimal information of how their common lifestyle can affect the climate change.”

(Science Express Climate Action Special (SECAS) II, mobile science exhibition based on the Climate change will stay at the station till July 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entry is Free.)