School textbooks will feature history of Goa’s freedom struggle: Parrikar

NT NETWORK

PONDA

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Saturday said that to impart knowledge of Goa’s freedom struggle effectively to the today’s generation, the state government will include history of Goa’s freedom fighters and freedom movement in school textbooks in coming years.

He was addressing a gathering during inauguration of the renovated Kranti Maidan here. Along with him PWD Minister Sudin Dhavalikar, Urban Development Minster Francis D’Souza, MLA Ravi Naik and PMC chairperson Dr Radhika Naik were also present.

The chief minister said that the school textbooks in the state lack information about Goa’s freedom fighters and freedom movement due to which today’s young generation knows little about efforts the freedom fighters made to give us the freedom and what freedom actually means.

To be aware of this, Goa freedom movement and freedom fighters need to be part of school curriculum. Along with it, the government also has plans to come out with comic books on the subject, Parrikar stated.

Parrikar further appreciated the overall design and art work of the Kranti Maidan and urged that it be maintained properly. On handing over of the project to Ponda municipality, Parrikar said that if Ponda Municipal Council comes up with a proper maintenance plan, then the Maidan will be soon handed over to it.

He also informed that in coming days all the government projects would not be approved if their maintenance plans are not worked out by the concerned authorities.

Dhavalikar, speaking on the occasion, said that he always wanted to give something back to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives and, hence, renovation of Kranti Maidan was taken up.

“There will be people who will criticise you when you do something good and only few will support you. The same thing happened with Kranti Maidan and many people tried to oppose renovation of it,” stated Dhavalikar.

MLA Ravi Naik, in his speech, urged the chief minister to hand over the Kranti Maidan to the PMC as it belongs to PMC and the people of Ponda.

On the occasion, around 30 freedom fighters were felicitated at the hands of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.