School students will have to take remedial tests

Gravely concerned about the negative effect of the no-detention policy under the Right to Education Act on the education of school students, the state government has decided to introduce remedial tests for students showing regression in their studies.

Coming out with this information, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday said the government is committed to improve the quality of education, school education in particular, and introduction of remedial tests would form a part of this endeavour.

“Furthermore, the up-gradation of school teachers by way of training exercises will also be taken up as the lack of educational progress of the students directly reflects in the performance of teachers,” he added.

Parrikar, who also holds the education portfolio, said that Goa already has schools in excess, with one teacher for every 23 students, which is better than even the international norm of one teacher per 25 students, and therefore, the government will not permit opening of any new school in the state.

“The parents from their side too should try to instil knowledge in their wards, instead of just providing them with education, and getting stuck in the education-government job groove,” he advised.

The erstwhile United Progressive Alliance government had introduced the concept of no-detention policy, which ensured that no child admitted in a school was held back in any class or expelled from school till elementary stage of schooling, covering classes from I to VIII.

The Chief Minister, who earlier inaugurated the Economic Development Corporation Park in the city, constructed by the corporation under corporate social responsibility said that keeping the city clean is the responsibility of every citizen as much as it is of the government, further stressing on the importance of segregation of garbage at source.

Assuring to implement the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in Goa with all vigour, during the next one year, Parrikar also hinted that from July 2017, those using plastic bags in the state could face severe fine, which could go up to Rs 5,000.

“Furthermore, the government will set up work stations along the highways for ensuring clean environment,” he revealed.

Presently, no plastic bag, which includes grocery bag/ pp bag/ HDPE bag and so on, below the specified thickness of 40 microns is allowed to be distributed, sold and dispensed anywhere in Goa.

Parrikar appreciated the performance of the EDC, especially for going into profits, further observing that at least three to four government corporations are making profits since past four-five years. He also maintained that the government is making all efforts to turn its business-oriented corporations into profit-making bodies.

EDC chairman Sidharth Kunkalienkar said that projects like the EDC Park could be replicated in other parts of the state. He also stated that the EDC has taken up projects such as the renovation of the Fontainhas Spring in Mala, and development of soft skills in youth.

The members of the Baban Naik family were felicitated on the occasion for donating their land to construct the particular park.

Local councillor Vasant Agshikar was also present for the event.