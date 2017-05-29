School students to be served cooked meals

PANAJI: The department of education will start providing hot cooked meals to the students under the mid-day meal scheme of the government, immediately after schools in the state reopen for the new academic year on June 5.

“For this purpose, we have decided to extend the contract with the self-help groups to provide meals under this scheme until September 2017,” director of education G P Bhat said.

The department of education has also not taken any decision to change the menu of the mid-day meal, during the forthcoming academic year.