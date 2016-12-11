SCC, Cavelossim sink CSM further

NT NETWORK

AMBELIM

Clube Sao Minguel de Taleigao appears to leave the Goa Football Association (GFA) Professional league with a whimper. Sitting at the bottom of the league the team from Taleigao suffered yet another defeat this time at the hands of Santa Cruz Club of Cavelossim at Ambelim grounds on Monday.

Suraj Hadkonkar proved to be a super midfielder for the boys from Cevelossim as three of his assists ended in goals with striker Gammy Costa scoring a brace.

All goals were scored in the second session .Defender Cresson Antao ,the captain gave the lead in the 71st minute of play for Santa Cruz Club of Cavelossim while Gammy Costa scored in the 75th and 89th minute and striker Joshuah Vaz rounded the tally in the 85th minute.

Santa Cruz Club of Cavelossim dominated both the sessions of play but could not score in the first half due to poor finishing and some smart goalkeeping by keeper Rohan Sheikh who ,however, succumbed in the second session.

Santa Cruz Club of Cavelossim could have scripted at least four goals in the first half,had it not boeen for the presence of rohan under the Taleigao horizontal. It was after the introduction of Gammy Costa and Daulat Dessai by coach Severino Fernandes that the fortunes of Cavelossim team began to tilt in their favour.

Cresson Antao opened the account when Suraj Hadkonkar raced down the right flank after opening the rival defence wide and then sent a perfect cross to Cresson Antao who smartly tapped the ball in to the far end of the nets to beat Clube Sao Minguel de Taleigao keeper Rohan Sheikh .

It was Suraj Hadkonkar again who made a darting run once again to the right flank and after taking two rival defenders in his stride cut past deep inside the box and on seeing Gammy Costa unmarked passed the ball to him, whose left footer crashed to the corner of the nets.

Suraj Hadkonkar pressed harder still and was all over the rival territory and Clube Sao Minguel de Taleigao defence found it quite tough to contain him as he burst into speed with good control over the ball and brilliant foot work, tearing apart the rival defense time and often. He made two more smart crosses which went abbeging.

Suddenly ,Clube Sao Minguel de Taleigao produced a counter move,which was the only decent move that the team made during the 90 minutes ,which saw striker Jerose Oliveira unleashing a none too powerful shot that was easily collected by Santa Cruz Club of Cavelossim keeper Agnelo Gomes.

Suraj Hadkonkar would not stop in pressing harder and this time he put put a through ball to Gammy Costa into the box,who was brought down by Clube Sao Minguel de Taleigao defender Gopi Gad. Joshua Vaz scored the penalty.

It was Suraj and Suraj Hadkonkar all over then and the final nail that was struck by Gammy Costa was through a brilliant pass of Suraj Hadkonkar that made it possible for Gammy Costa to score his brace in the 89th minute of play.