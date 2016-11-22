SCC Cavelossim hold Dempo SC

NT NETWORK

Santa Cruz Club of Cavelossim managed to hold Dempo Sports Club to a goalless draw in the GFA’s Taca Goa Cup U-20, played at Duler stadium here on Tuesday.

The first session was almost a lack luster affair with play being restricted to midfield.

In the 15th minute Mathew Colaco moved dangerously inside the penalty box but seeing the Dempo keeper Preston Rego move upwards chipped the ball over the post.

At the other end, in the 39th minute, Dempo’s Schubert Pereira failed to beat Cavelossim keeper Jeet Gupta in a one to one situation.

On crossing over, the teams came with renewed ideas with a couple of scoring opportunities going in vain.

In the 66th minute, Cavelossim’s Anil Shivolkar latched a blistering shot from the edge of the penalty box which was superbly paired to safety by keeper Preston.

As the match progressed Dempo had two glorious chances to break the deadlock. First, when Ivon Costa’s shot from outside the penalty box hit Cavelossim defender Cryson Fernandes leg before the ball travelled for a corner.

The second, in the 79th minute when substitute Vincy Baretto stinging shot hit the Cavelossim’s upright with the keeper beaten.

Just two minutes before the final hooter, Cavelossim had the best chance to go home with a win, but keeper Preston managed to push the ball for a corner from a strike by Cavelossim’s Mathew Colaco.