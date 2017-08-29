Scattered rain pattern to affect vegetable cultivation

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The state department of agriculture has observed that this year, the distorted pattern of monsoon comprising of short spells of rain alternating with bright sunlight could seriously affect the upland cultivation in Goa, including paddy and vegetable cultivation.

Director of agriculture, Ulhas Pai Kakode, speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’ said that the pattern of monsoon as experienced by Goa has been changing since past few years, but is more evident this year.

“There has been scattered rain in Goa, this year,” Kakode added, maintaining that usually Goa used to witness continuous rain for 24 to 48 hours, and even if there was no continuous spell of rain in the state, the atmosphere used to remain cloudy instead of sunny. “However, now the atmosphere is almost dry between short spells of rain, which eliminates the water retaining capacity of the cultivated saplings and vegetables,” he noted. Speaking further, the director of agriculture said that paddy crop and vegetables such as chillies cultivated in hilly areas in talukas namely Quepem and Canacona will suffer in the absence of their water holding capacity. “These crops may go entirely dry,” he observed.

Kakode also stated that in many of the upland areas people have gone for conversion from the paddy crops to mango and cashew trees, or have preferred to keep their lands fallow. “The best solution we recommend to such cultivators is to go for mulching, so that water will be retained at the base of the cultivated crops and saplings,” he added, pointing out that the hilly cultivated areas, which have no facilities of artificial irrigation, would be largely benefitted by the mulching method.

The director of agriculture maintained that, however, coconut, sugarcane and areca nut as well as paddy crops in low-lying areas would not be gravely affected by the distorted pattern of monsoon in Goa.

During the year 2015-16, the total paddy output in the state was 1,72,602 tonnes, of which 1,17,733 tonnes was cultivated during the Kharif season; the Kharif season contributing over 65 per cent of the annual paddy output.

Interestingly, in the year 2015, the state horticultural corporation had exported green chillies cultivated in Goa to Belagavi, mostly grown in villages of Cotigao and Gaondongorim in Canacona taluka.