Scarlett’s mother writes to PM over acquittal

PANAJI: Fiona Mackeown, the mother of the British teenager Scarlett Keeling who was found dead on Anjuna beach in February 2008 has written to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for intervention.

The move comes after the Goa children’s court acquitted the two accused in the 15-year old Keeling’s death case.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Mackeown has said that, “After eight and half years of waiting and trusting the criminal justice system, I find that the accused stands acquitted due to lack of evidence. Those who destroyed the evidence were never charged, the authorities who shielded the criminals provided them enough time to destroy the evidence were also not charged”.

In her letter, Mackeown has prayed for Prime Minister’s intervention in the matter to ensure that, “People who were responsible for the murder of my daughter must be identified and prosecuted along with those whom authorities have shielded by providing ample time to the criminals for destroying the evidence” said Mackeown.

“Having followed the Nirbhaya case, I believe that the Indian criminal justice system has the mind and ability to provide justice in months rather than years”, said Mackeown.