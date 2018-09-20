Scare of dengue outbreak looming over Velim

NT NETWORK

VELIM

Fears of people of Velim have come true with 12 cases of dengue coming to light which includes that of two villagers. All other cases are of migrants working on trawlers.

The health department has now written to the fisheries department to ensure that hygiene is maintained at the jetty after large-scale mosquito breeding has been detected.

The jetty is under the control of the fisheries department who took over the operations from the Cutbona boat owners union at the start of the fishing season. Ironically, just 377 of the 5000-odd workers working on the 300-odd trawlers have been screened so far.

A health official confirmed that 12 people have tested positive of which 10 are migrants working on trawlers. He said that out of two locals tested positive one Sion Fernandes (46), who was working at the jetty, is now undergoing treatment.

The health officials said the department is closely monitoring the system and have sought help from the team of experts from Panaji on tackling vector-borne diseases.

They said that the department has already carried out fogging and has found large-scale mosquito breeding around the jetty area while fogging has also been carried out to curtail the spread of dengue mosquito.

Meanwhile, the health department in an official letter has drawn the attention of the fisheries department over impending threat of possible spread of dengue cases if hygiene continues to be neglected at the jetty.

Ironically, the jetty still awaits bathing facility for the workers while there is no sign of toilet block which has been pending since the laying of foundation for the same in 2016 while the Velim panchayat had issued construction licence in March 2018.

Speaking to reporter, Velim sarpanch Savio D’silva said that the panchayat is monitoring the situation but the onus is on the fisheries department to ensure that there is hygiene at the jetty.