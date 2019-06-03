Scaling up in canned fish business

The only Goan seafood company to supply to the United Nations and the Indian Army, Seahath Canning, founded by Mohammed Ismail, is an interesting growth story, reports Diana Fernandes

The canned fish industry in Goa has seen significant growth from its initial days of manual to mechanised processing and along with this change Mohammed Ismail, founder, Seahath Canning Company has also learnt. Managed by four generations of the Ismail family, the company’s story is one of growth.

It all began in 1988 when Ismail decided to carry on his grandfather’s seafood trading business and began Seahath Canning Company. In those days the company’s focus was on North East India that had at the time a huge market for canned seafood. The plant was set up at the Margao Industrial Estate and continues to function from the same premises to date.

At the time the unit was setup, there were around 15 canning companies along the coastal belt of Karnataka catering to the North East India market. It was when Ismail’s three sons, Asif, Anis and Akif joined the business they realised that only catering to the North East market would not help the company grow.

The brothers discovered that the north east market also received canned fish from suppliers in Thailand and Myanmar who were formidable competition. After which they began exploring new business avenues.

One of the company’s first ever export opportunities came in 2006 when an importer wanted 100 containers of canned sardines for a United Nations mission. Though the company was not equipped to handle big volumes, a visit to a factory in Indonesia opened up a new world of canned seafood. During this visit, Anis also managed to improve the production line that had been majorly manually operated and instead introduced automated, high speed production machinery. Since the cost of such machines was high, refurbished machinery from Thailand were used.

In 2008, the company catered to another UN mission in Congo where they received even more experience and took the decision to concentrate on quality. They supplied the UN mission in Congo and Somalia from 2008 to 2013. In 2009, they were approached by a supplier looking to provide canned seafood to the Indian Army.

The tender was huge, but Ismail and his sons were excited at the prospect of supplying to the Indian Army. Since then and till date they have been supplying canned tuna and mackerel to the Indian Army.

As for the local market, the family launched a series called Oceans Secret in 2008 with the aim of catering to the general public as well as a means of going beyond the north east Indian market. They also export to the Middle East and African countries including Zimbabwe, Angola, Namibia, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana and Togo.

Keeping in tune with their plans of providing quality fish, the aim of the company was to provide quality tuna. Of the many species, the Skipjack and Yellow Fin varieties of tuna are the most common. The brothers decided to go with the Yellow Fin variety as the first choice.

“Till date we have never compromised on the quality. Seafood is seasonal and sometimes raw material price is higher than normal prices but we have maintained the affordability of the product,” said Anis Ismail.

Apart from being affordable, the brothers are also looking to give an alternative to the current meat-eating trends in the country. “Chicken which is the most consumed meat, they say, is not healthy anymore. The medicines used in its feed and the injections used to grow faster is having an adverse effect on our health. Fresh seafood, especially caught from the sea (not the aquaculture or pisciculture fishes) is the only uncontaminated source of meat available today. We are trying to spread the concept of fish across the country and also trying to bring tuna in the Indian dishes,” says Anis.

The fish is procured from the entire east coast and west coast including Goa. The consignment is received in insulated trucks and stored at minus 18 degree centigrade. The head, tail and guts are cleaned, then washed and packed in containers. The product passes through an exhaust box after which the water is drained. The required sauces and mixes are put into the cans and then sealed. The cans with the product are then sterilised in auto clave retorts after which the product is sent for storage for 14 days in incubation. Then it is packed and labelled for the market.

During the entire process from the arrival of the consignment to the finished product, laboratory testing is constantly conducted to ensure quality control.

The journey has been an interesting one, with many lessons, says Ismail. “The seafood industry is very risky business. There was a time when we had to sell our products below cost price and there was also a time when we had decided to close down due to the competition. By the grace of God we overcame the situation. Seafood prices also fluctuate very much which hits our production cost. There have been times when there is very less landings of sardines and tuna. But overall, we have been able to manage and overcome the tough situation,” he says.

The canned food industry is growing in India especially in urban markets where women are working and have less time for cooking. To meet the potential demand Seahath is now experimenting with ready- to- eat food in seafood and chicken. R&D, has an important role to play in the market and the company intends to start ready- to- eat variants in vegetables, seafood and chicken.

The father- son run business believes in giving back to the society. “The best way to grow in business is to divide your profits in three parts. One for yourself, one for the society and one part back into the business (R&D). Profit should always be the secondary objective in business, spending for social welfare should always be the first, this will give you more inspiration to work and grow your business,” says Ismail who has helped start a school which today has 1200 students.