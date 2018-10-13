SC takes cognisance of plea filed by woman judicial officer alleging sexual harassment

PTI

NEW DELHI

The #MeToo movement seems to be spreading like a wild fire in India. On Friday, the Supreme Court took cognisance of a plea filed by a woman who had alleged sexual harassment by a judge of high court in 2014.

The apex court has sought response from the Registrar of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on a plea by the woman judicial officer who had resigned in the wake of inquiry on her complaint of alleged sexual harassment against the sitting judge.

The High Court judge was given a clean chit in December 2017 by a Rajya Sabha appointed panel, which probed the charges of sexual harassment against him.

A bench comprising Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan issued notice to the Registrar on her plea in which she also sought restoration of her seniority and back salary. She had resigned from the post of Additional Sessions Judge in 2014. The Bench sought response to the notice in six weeks. Senior advocate Indira Jaising appeared for the judicial officer on whose complaint a motion of impeachment was admitted against the judge after 58 members of the Rajya Sabha supported her

case.