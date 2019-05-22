SC rejects PIL on tallying of VVPAT slips with EVMs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking 100 per cent matching of voter verifiable paper audit trail slips with electronic voting machines during the counting of votes on May 23 for Lok Sabha polls.

A larger bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi has already dealt with the matter and passed an order, said a vacation bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah and refused to entertain the plea filed by a Chennai-based organisation ‘Tech 4 All’. PTI

“The CJI had dealt with this matter. Why are you taking chance before a two-judge vacation bench. We will not list any such case for urgent hearing,” it said.

“We cannot override the CJI’s order… This is nonsense,” the bench said.

The apex court not only denied urgent hearing of the matter but took the PIL on “board” and dismissed it.