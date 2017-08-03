SC refuses to stay NOTA option for Gujarat RS polls

NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court Thursday refused to stay the Election Commission’s (EC) notification allowing None of the Above (NOTA) option in the ballot paper for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls on a plea of the Congress, which has fielded sitting MP Ahmed Patel from Gujarat.

Sixty-eight-year-old Patel, a seven-time MP from Gujarat and political advisor of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, is fighting for a Rajya Sabha berth from the state where four candidates are in fray for three seats.

The BJP has named its national president Amit Shah, Union minister Smriti Irani and Balwantsinh Rajput for the polls, which are scheduled on August 8. In what could be a setback for the party, the court rejected the contention of Congress’ chief whip in the Gujarat Assembly, Shailesh Manubhai Parmar, that the notification be stayed, otherwise it would “encourage corruption” and the MLAs might opt for the NOTA option. The apex court said that the party had not challenged it earlier because the notification suited it.

A bench, headed by Justice Dipak Misra, however, agreed to examine the constitutional validity of the NOTA provision in Rajya Sabha polls, saying that the issue needed to be debated.

“The Election Commission of India (ECI) had enabled the NOTA provision in 2014, which came into effect in 2015. You (Congress) did not challenge the provision when it suited you,” the bench, also comprising Justices Amitava Roy and A M Khanwilkar, said and issued notice to the poll panel.

The bench said it was not going to stay the ECI’s notification and would like to test the constitutional validity of NOTA in the present context. “We are not going to stay the notification. Even after the elections and results are declared as per the schedule, the matter will be heard on the constitutional issue,” it said.