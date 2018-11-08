SC order pushes down firecracker sale in city

PANAJI: The city-based wholesalers and retailers of firecrackers have rued that the recent order of the Supreme Court curbing the bursting of firecrackers has brought down their sales drastically.

Anil Pankar, a wholesaler in the city, said the relief of the GST on firecrackers, which was brought down from 36 per cent to 18 per cent, has been negated by the SC order.

There has been nearly 40 per cent drop in the sales due to the curbs on the firecracker burning, Pankar said and expected further decline in the sales.

Umesh Bhomkar, a retailer and wholesaler, said that unlike the people of north India Goans usually don’t burst a large number of firecrackers during Diwali.

Firecrackers are burst in Goa only when Laxmi poojan is officiated, he said explaining the reasons for the drop in the sales.

The wholesalers admitted that the sale of firecrackers in the city has been down unlike previous years, perhaps due to various problems plaguing the nation.

On Sunday, the state government issued a notification In the pursuance of SC order, fixing time slots for bursting firecrackers on Diwali day and the next two days after the celebration of the festival of light.