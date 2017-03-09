SC order on liquor shops to eat away excise revenue 

SHOMA PATNAIK | NT

PANAJI: The Supreme Court order directing closure of liquor shops along national and state highways looks to eat away revenues of the excise department.

Excise collection in the current year is lower than expected going by statistics gathered from the department. So far, viz. until February 28 2017 the revenue collection is Rs 275 crore, vis-à-vis the target of Rs 358 crore set for 2016-17.

“With just one month to go for the year to end it could be tough to achieve the target,” a senior source said.

He said that February and March are the peak months for revenue collection as everyone is on overdrive to maximise collection. The two months also see significant income coming in from renewal of licences. However, thanks to the chaotic situation created by the SC order, liquor shop owners did not come forward to renew their licence.

Currently the department has started renewing licences of retailers, wholesalers, etc. But it has not renewed licences of outlets that are within the 500-metre distance of national and state highways.

Apart from the SC order, the assembly elections have also played spoilsport to excise collections, according to department officials. Restrictions on consumption of liquor imposed during the model code of conduct period have estimated to have queered the pitch for the excise revenue.

IMFL and beer tops in the liquor consumption list and fetch the maximum income to the department.

With sluggish trend in revenue the excise contribution to the government coffers is likely to be at previous year level of Rs 315 crore. Goa’s excise collection from liquor usually grows by 10-15 per cent every year. It was Rs 182 crore in 2011-12, Rs 200 crore in 2012-13, Rs 233 crore in 2013-14, Rs 268 crore in 2014-15 and Rs 315 crore in 2015-16.

Meanwhile the taluka-level survey to identify the number of liquor shops that stand to lose their licence for falling within 500 metre distance of national and state highways has not yet been completed.

The SC has given all states deadline until March 31 2017 to implement the order. The excise department must cancel the licence of liquor outlets along the highways and close them before March 31, says the order.

The taluka-level survey, so far, has identified 3127 liquor shops that need to be closed due to their proximity to the highways. There are altogether 11,974 liquor outlets issued licences by the excise department and approximately 35 per cent are heading for closure.