SC Davorlim seal semis spot

NT NETWORK

CAVELOSSIM

Sporting Club of Davorlim entered the semifinals of Cavelossim Panchayat Cup football tournament defeating Betalbatim Sporting Club 3-2 via tie-breaker, at Fr Druntan and Wellington grounds, Cavelossim on Friday.

The teams played a goalless draw during the regulation time.

Betalbatim played an attacking game and could have gone up by a goal in the second session had not the powerful shot taken by Francis Rodrigues hit the upright.

In the first session too, Betalbatim looked dangerous for most part of the proceedings and it was SC Davorlim keeper Sachin Astekar who stood like a rock under the bar to deny Betalbatim strikers any chance to find the mark.

SC Davorlim, despite having better ball possession, could not translate their positional play into goals as striker Paxton Gomes and others were closely marked by Betalbatim defender Manushawn Fernandes, who stood tall all the while. In the last few minutes of play, Davorlim’s speedy striker Paxton Gomes tried two shots from distance, one of which missed the mark narrowly, while the other was easily grabbed by Betalbatim keeper Milton D’Souza. As the teams were involved in a dead-lock, the tie-breaker system had to be adopted to decide the winners wherein Sporting Club of Davorlim proved better shooters, scoring accurately through Joemack Colaco, Agnelo Colaco and Mable Miranda.

Betalbatim Sporting could find the mark only through Oliver D’Souza and Francis Rodrigues.

Sporting Club of Davorlim will meet Margao SC in the semifinals scheduled on November 7.