SC Davorlim book final berth trouncing SJD Areal

NT Network

Sao Jose de Areal

Sporting Club of Davorlim entered the finals of Sao Jose de Areal Panchayat Cup football tournament defeating Sao Jose de Areal 4-2 via the tie breaker played at Padribhat grounds,Sao Jose de Areal on Sunday. The teams played a 1-1 draw during the regulation

time.

Sporting Club of Davorlim who started well, went into lead in the very 11th minute when attacking medio Joe Mack Colaso dodged two rival defenders on receiving a cross from the right flank and then after taking two steps forward, shot past the rival keeper.

Sao Jose de Areal did not take much time to level the score as within eight minutes of going into the areas, their striker Francisco Barretto who ran solo into the box, let go a powerful shot which was handled by Davorlim’s Piedade Colaso.

Referee David Rebello who spoted the infringement had no hesitation in awarding the spot kick, which Francisco Barretto dispatched to the far end of the rival nets.

The teams then played a gruelling battle for supremacy with the ball rolling from one end to the other, but could not finish the match in the normal period of time with any further goals.

As the teams were involved in a dead-lock, the tie breaker had to be adopted to decide the winners in which Sporting Club of Davorlim proved to be the better shooters, scoring accurately through Paxton Gomes, Agnelo Colaso and V.Figueredo.

Sao Jose de Areal could find the mark only through Haston Dias.

Sporting Club of Davorlim will now meet Nuvem SC in the final scheduled on October 28th.