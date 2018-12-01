SC ban on firecrackers during Diwali flouted in Mapusa, Vasco

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Supreme Court (SC) ban on firecrackers during Diwali except for a two-hour window between 8 pm and 10 pm was flouted by Diwali revellers in Mapusa and Vasco.

According to data available with the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) on noise levels during this Diwali, the revellers were found bursting noisy firecrackers well past midnight.

What is certainly a reason to worry is the mass-scale open defiance of the apex court order and also that the noise pollution on Diwali last year did not show any declining trend compared to Diwali day in 2016.

The sound level data monitored on Diwali day this year indicated that the noise was loud in the towns of Mapusa and Vasco when compared with Margao and Panaji.

According to the rule, the noise generated during daytime between 6 am and 10 pm should not exceed 65 dB (decibels) in residential areas, 75 dB in commercial areas and 60 dB in silence zone, while during night time from 10 pm to 6 am, the noise level should be 10 dB lower than what the limit is during the daytime.

The monitoring sites in Panaji, Vasco, Margao and Mapusa were located at commercial sites.

The noise monitoring carried out in the commercial zone of Mapusa has revealed that the noise levels exceeded the permissible limit on Diwali night, on November 7, as revellers threw the apex court guidelines to the wind and burst high-decibel firecrackers between 11 pm and 12 am with noise levels reaching upto 75.7 dB. However, the noise levels between 8 pm and 11 pm did not exceed the limit and were recorded at 64.5 dB. The noise levels recorded on a normal day, November 1, were found to exceed limit from 60.1 dB to 78.6 dB between 9 pm and 10 pm.

According to the data, in Vasco, on Diwali night, the noise levels during the two-hour window period between 8 pm and 10 pm were recorded between 64.5 dB and 68.3 dB and continued to exceed the permissible limit till 11 pm, and on normal day too, on November 1, the noise levels were found to be exceeding the permissible limit between 11 pm to 12 am and were recorded at 66.1 dB.

The report said the noise levels in Margao did not exceed the permissible limit during normal day as well as on the day of Diwali. Interestingly, the data on Panaji could not be retrieved due to software problem.