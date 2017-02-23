SC ban also applies to outlets which serve liquor:  Menino

PANAJI : Clarifying the interpretation of the Supreme Court order on closure of liquor outlets, excise commissioner Menino D’Souza on Thursday said the apex court’s directive applies to establishments that sell as well as serve liquor.

It is valid for liquor shops, bars, restaurants, hotels, taverns, etc., which fall within the 500-metre distance of national and state highways, he said.

Clearing the air, he added, “Bypass to highways which are operational will be considered as part of the national/state highway.”

Speaking after a review meeting of the core committee, D’Souza said the excise department will keep in mind the purpose behind the order. “The spirit of the SC order is that liquor should not be available to the driver to drink, and we will interpret it accordingly,” he said.

The commissioner indicated that by logic the order includes any kind of outlets that provide access to alcoholic drinks.

Meanwhile 1,900 liquor outlets, so far, have been identified within the 500-metre radius of national and state highways.

As per the SC order these outlets have to be closed by March 31 2017. The final number of outlets facing closure will be known by February 28 when the taluka-level teams conducting a statewide survey on the location of approximately 11,000 liquor outlets submits its findings.

Earlier, there was confusion among bar and restaurant owners and tourism stakeholders on the interpretation of SC order that said, “liquor vends along national and state highways must be closed”.

It was thought that the order is only meant for liquor shops. However, the excise commissioner maintained that the SC order is directed at all liquor establishments.

On December 16, 2016, the SC ordered closure of all liquor shops along national and state highways within a distance of 500 metres and directed governments to stop issuing excise licences.

Expressing concern over nearly 1.5 lakh deaths every year in road accidents, the SC passed the order directing closure of all liquor shops along highways.

Goa has four national highways and eight state highways.

To implement the SC order, the state government formed a core committee headed by the excise commissioner. The committee ordered a survey be conducted by seven-member taluka-level teams.

In some talukas like Pernem the survey is nearly over.

The SC order has caused panic among liquor retailers, owners of bars, restaurants and players in tourism industry. The excise department had earlier estimated 2,000-2,500 liquor outlets facing closure because of the apex court ruling.