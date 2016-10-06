SBI Intouch branch opens in Aquem

PANAJI: State Bank of India opened their second Intouch branch in Aquem, Margao. The branch was inaugurated by CGM (Mumbai circle) Deepankar Bose by cutting the ribbon and lighting the traditional lamp in the presence of Manosh Kumar Dutta (general manager, NW-4), Plaban Mohanta (DGM, Panaji module), Niraj Prasad (AGM, Region 2), Arindam Sen (branch manager, Intouch Margao) and other guests. SBI Intouch Branch, a hightech branch of State Bank of India for the public, especially for the youth, has a fully equipped e-lobby with ATM, CDM, Swayam (Passbook printing) and cheque deposit machine. Branch will handle all kind of transactions through Internet for the public, like opening of accounts, housing loan, car loan etc. The general public and the customers are requested to visit the branch at Shop No 1 & 2, Akar Habitat, Opposite Costas’ factory, Aquem, Margao to experience the first ever hi-tech banking of its kind in South Goa. NT

