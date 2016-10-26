Sawant: MGP will not have alliance with BJP

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Working president of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) Narayan Sawant on Wednesday said that the MGP will not have an alliance or understanding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the forthcoming assembly election to be held in the state in 2017.

Stating that MGP will contest ten seats “alone” and “on its own,” he, however, did not rule out a tie-up with other like-minded parties.

Addressing a press conference in the city, Sawant said, “We are confident of contesting the polls on our own, but we are waiting for a favourable situation to arise. We are fully prepared to quit our alliance and the decision to form an alliance with like-minded parties will be announced soon.”

The MGP is presently a part of the BJP-led government ruling the state. Replying to a question, Sawant said that for the MGP to obtain majority on its own, the party will have to contest at least 30 seats “and for that we will have to work very hard.” “However, keeping options open, if like-minded parties come to support the MGP, their offers would be taken into account. We have three options before us,” he said.

The Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM) led by rebel Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Subhash Velingkar had announced that it was open to an alliance with the MGP though it has in-principle agreed to tie up with Shiv Sena.

Sawant said that since its inception, MGP has been contesting elections on its own and the electoral alliance it had with BJP in the state failed to deliver on the pre-poll promises made in 2012. He assured the people that if the MGP is voted to power, all unresolved issues will be resolved.

When questioned about the party’s alliance and the government’s failure to scrap the amendment made to the Tenancy and Mundkar Act, Sawant said MGP is not just a political party but also a “social movement” and it contests elections to take its mission forward and “not for any momentary benefits.”

Stating that the party is keen on scrapping the amendment, he, however, said MGP does not have enough power and that it could also not get a sizeable population supporting the issue.

Meanwhile, the MGP has said that it will organise a cultural programme in 12 villages in the state on Diwali day to create awareness about the preservation of cultural heritage.