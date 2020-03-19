Sawant-led govt has betrayed Goans on several issues: Cong

Panaji: Evaluating the one-year tenure of Pramod Sawant as the Chief Minister, the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar, on Thursday, said that it was a ‘year of disaster.’

“The one year of Sawant-led government was based on lies and betrayal. This government has betrayed Goans on several issues including Mhadei. It was a year of disaster and failure. He has failed on all fronts,” Chodankar said addressing a press conference in Panaji.

The state Congress president said that under Sawant, the law and order and administration have completely collapsed, and added that industries like mining and tourism have been ‘finished’ by the present government.

“There were many scams in the last one year, which include Rs 40 crore in buying medicines, Rs 45 crore in light fixtures for Atal Setu, Rs 61 crore in refurbishing Fatorda stadium, besides beach cleaning and SEZ land are other scams of the Sawant-led government,” he said.

Referring to the rebel MLAs who switched over to the BJP from Congress, the Congress president said that it was also a year of ‘unethical’ politics.

“In the past, we have never seen liabilities going up to the tune of Rs 22,000 crore…selling bonds worth Rs 2,600 in just one year is another record set by Sawant,” Chodankar said.

He said that the state government has failed to crack down on drug trade, and claimed that it was only during Sawant’s tenure that drugs have reached remote parts of Goa, particularly, in schools.

“The unemployment rate has jumped sharply, and currently it is at 35 per cent. We have seen the highest number of accidental deaths in the last 12 months. This government has lost the confidence of the people,” Chodankar said.