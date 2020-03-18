Sawant has pushed Goa into a debt trap: Kamat

Panaji: The leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat has said that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant-led government in the last 12 months has remained ‘insensitive’ towards the common man and has only contributed to pushing Goa into a ‘debt trap’ leading to a financial emergency.

“The government has completely failed to protect Goa’s lifeline ‘Mhadei’ which will soon result in the entire state getting converted into a desert. The government has not done anything for the resumption of mining in Goa despite BJP government ruling at the Centre,” he said.

Kamat said that the tourism industry has faced major challenges in the last one year, with a sharp decline in the arrival of tourists and chartered flights. He said that no efforts have been made to revive and promote the tourism business by taking the stakeholders into confidence.

“The government’s insensitive approach towards the health sector is evident from the non-completion of South Goa District Hospital,” the leader of the Opposition said.

Commenting on the law and order situation in the state, Kamat said, “The law and order has completely collapsed with a steep rise in drug cases. Drugs have reached villages and school-going students are falling prey to this menace. A recent video of a boy under the influence of drugs that was shared on social media has exposed this harsh reality. The kidnapping and rape of minor girl a few days back has once again set in alarm bells.”

Kamat claimed that the mid-day meals provider self help groups and

women and senior citizens, who have enrolled for the social welfare schemes are not getting their money on time. He said the government has failed to provide jobs opportunities for youth.

“The Lokayukta has referred various scams of the government with a recommendation of CBI inquiry. The government has not taken any action till date thus giving an impression that corruption is their mission,” he said.

Kamat said that the government has failed to review the outline development plans and permissions given under 16-B of Town and Country Planning Act. He expressed shock that the government has still not withdrawn its decision to pay interest to SEZ promoters, despite the fact that the IDC Act has no provision on interest payment.