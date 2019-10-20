Sawant: govt focusing on medical tourism in hinterland

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that to ensure equitable development in the state and reduce the disparity between coastal and hinterland Goa, the state government has been focusing on medical tourism, as the hinterland areas of the state have a great potential.

In an interaction with Raj Chengappa, a group editorial director of India Today Group, at the State of the State Conclave, Goa, held on Saturday during the Vibrant Goa Global Expo and Summit 2019, organised at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium, Taleigao, Sawant said that his government has been focusing on bringing in investments in tourism, information technology, agro-industry and all other green industries to create jobs by providing skill training.

He said that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has assured him that the Centre is ready to help Goa in promoting innovative tourism-related projects like medical tourism etc.

“Other than sea, sun and sand, Goa also has temples, churches, spice farms whose tourism potential remains unexplored. We need to amend some laws in order to promote medical tourism in hinterland areas and it will be done in the next assembly session,” he added.

He also pointed out that as there are no secured jobs in the private sector in the state, the educated youth have been hesitating to take up jobs in private companies.

“I am of the firm opinion that job security is a must for Goan youth in the industrial sector. And that is why my government has taken up an initiative to fill the gap by synchronising the existing industries and new industries that will come up in the state. The government is working to ensure that Goan youth get secured jobs in the private sector,” he said.

On the issue of mining, Sawant said that the person who approached the Supreme Court against mining had never thought about the livelihood of the people living in the mining belt areas.

He said that protection of environment is important and Goa has taken care of it while carrying out mining operations in the past, adding that the requirements of the locals, who were depending on the industry need to be taken care of.

“A solution to the mining issue is expected by December; it would either be through a political or legal way,” he said.

Earlier, delivering a keynote address, Sawant said that the government has been emphasising on creating 10,000 jobs through IT policy and startup policy and also working towards making Goa an innovative startup business hub.