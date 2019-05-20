Sawant exudes confidence of Sidharth’s win

Panaji: Reacting to the high percentage of voting at the Panaji bypoll, Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party will retain its Panaji seat in the state assembly by a margin of minimum 1,500 votes.

“I am confident of this success, as I have met maximum number of people of this constituency during the last few days through more than 35 smaller meetings,” Sawant added, pointing out that he also met many people individually.

“Today, on the day of the bypoll, the entire top brass of the Congress was on the field, while no leader of the BJP could be seen on the election ground,” he noted, maintaining that however, the love of Panaji voters for Manohar Parrikar would ensure victory for Sidharth Kunkalienkar with a large margin.

Sawant said that many of the BJP MLAs, not anticipating the May 19 Panaji bypoll, had planned their vacation and hence could not make themselves available today.

“However, some BJP MLAs like Mauvin Godinho, Alina Saldanha, Vishwajit Rane, Praveen Zantye and Rajesh Patnekar made themselves available during the campaign,” he noted.