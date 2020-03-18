Sawant a leader of masses: Kavlekar

Panaji: Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar said that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has proven himself as a leader of masses within one year by taking common man-centric decisions.

Kavlekar, who led the split Congress legislators’ group and joined BJP in July 2019, told this daily that the decision of joining BJP and strengthening the Sawant-led government has proven to be a right one. “I saw his working style when I was leader of opposition and since last eight months I have been observing his style of running the government. I must say he has focused on providing immediate relief to the common man and to the last person of the society. The disbursement of compensation to the affected farmers, who lost their crops due to rains, immediately by going out of the way is one of the classic examples of common man’s Chief Minister,” he added.

Kavlekar observed that Sawant will not only complete remaining two years of this government, but also will lead the state for another five years after the 2022 assembly elections.