Sawaikar lost in South because of us: Sudin

The sidelining of the MGP is the reason why BJP south Goa MP candidate Narendra Sawaikar lost.

This is the what the lone MGP MLA and former PWD minister Sudin Dhavalikar told Goa 365 on Saturday.

The lead in Ponda that the BJP had in 2014 was reduced this time by 3000 votes. And in Madkaim this reduced by 11,000 votes.