Sawaikar is confident of second innings in LS

BJP candidate for the South Goa parliamentary seat NARENDRA SAWAIKAR, who is seeking a second term, in an interview tells JOAO SOUSA M that the development brought about by the Modi government will stand him in good stead.

Q: How has been the response to your candidature, as you are seeking a second innings in the Parliament?

The response has been tremendous. I have already completed my second round of campaigning, and people have been appreciative of my work. I have had a head-start in my campaigning as I started preparing for it before the poll schedule was announced…. the response has been very encouraging.

Q: How different have the 2019 parliamentary elections been from the 2014 Lok Sabha polls?

In 2014, there was a strong anti-Congress wave across the country and people tilted towards the BJP. This time round the focus has been on the performance of the NDA government and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The people have reposed their faith in Modi’s leadership… The party will surely retain both the Lok Sabha seats and return to power at the Centre.

Q: What are your achievements as a parliamentarian?

As a parliamentarian my biggest achievement has been my ‘constant connect’ with the people throughout the tenure. Whatever time was available while discharging the responsibilities I dedicated it to the people, and was accessible and available to them at all time. On the development front, a lot of infrastructure works have been undertaken, be it the Khandepar bridge, work on new Zuari bridge or bridges over the Talpona and Galgibag rivers. I managed to resolve the issue as regards the train to Velankanni. Demands of the people of South Goa, especially Catholics, have been resolved by the railway ministry.

Q: How important is Salcete taluka in terms of electioneering?

I have been able to earn the goodwill of the seafarers as the issue of minimum qualification for CDC has been resolved, which will benefit over 1000 youths who could have lost their CDC due to the changes in central rules. Besides, I have managed to get a passport office for the constituency, which will provide a big relief to the people of South Goa. I have no doubt that the people of Salcete will endorse the work done by the BJP government at the Centre.

Q: How do you assess your performance vis-à-vis the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana?

I had adopted Khola village in Canacona taluka and managed to improve the supply of electricity and drinking water, develop bandharas, give a facelift to government schools and introduce banking facilities. The work has been carried out by engaging the villagers, who prepared a village development plan. A lot of works are still in the pipeline.

Q: What will be the impact of local issues plaguing the state government on the Lok Sabha elections?

Local issues should not have any bearing on the parliamentary elections as the people are wise. They will factor in the development brought about by the NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.