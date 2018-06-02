‘Savitri’ performed at GVN’s Panchamved

NT BUZZ

The three-day annual ‘Panchamved-Theatre festival’ was inaugurated at Gomant Vidya Niketan (GVN), Margao on Friday at Govind (Baba) Kare Auditorium. The opening drama Savitri’ was performed on the first day of this festival. This event is organised in the memory of late Damodar Kashinath Naik.

Director of ‘Savitri’ Ravindra Lakhe was present at the inauguration. He said that Savitri is having its 25th show at GVN, Margao. “This is a one-character play. It is written by poet P S Rege. The story unfolds only through the letters Savitri writes to a man she casually knows. Their relation however strengthens over the time,” he explained. The play revolved around a young woman Savitri, who with her poetic mind has written letters to a person she had met casually while travelling. It showed the changes she goes through and her life during the period April 1939 to June 1947. The letters told a story of Savitri and gives a glimpse of their relation through these letters. This Marathi play has been produced by Miti-char, Kalyan and Astitva, Mumbai.

The festival exhibited a Hindi play by The Empty Space, Pune on Saturday, ‘Thakur Aur Mai’ based on the relation of guru and shishya (teacher and disciple), will showcase a relationship of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Swami Vivekananda. This Hindi play is written by Neetish Vagh and directed by Yogesh Patil.

Tomorrow, a Hindi comedy play ‘Mansha Ki Shaadi’ will be performed by Aarti Tiwari at 6.30 p.m. It is written by Ketki Pandit and directed by Zameer Kamble. Mansha Ki Shaadi is about the life of Dulari Tiwari, a middle-aged Indian housewife, whose daughter Mansha is about to get married. Years of prayers and fasts have finally borne fruit for Dulari but weddings are such fragile things. A riot of laughter and wit, Mansha Ki Shaadi unfolds the delicate drama of mother-daughter relationship.

This will be followed by a Hindi one-character play ‘Bhanwar’, written and directed by Virajas Kulkarni for the production of Theatron Entertainment, Pune. This play features Shivraj Waichal. Bhanwar is the play that tells the tale of the eponymous Bhanwar Singh, a watchman by profession.

(Open to all)