Savio, Clinton star in Telaulim’s thumping win

NAVELIM: Savio Fernandes and Clinton Niasso scored a brace each as United Club of Telaulim drubbed Immaculate Conception Sports Club, Paroda 4-0 in the GFA’s First Division League match played at Rosary grounds, Navelim on Tuesday.

UC Telaulim scored two goals in either half, and could have gone on to score four more had they not squandered some of the easy chances that came their way.

UC Telaulim stretched the rival defence in the very second minute of play when medio Sclachie Cardozo sliced the ball between two rival defenders, prompting Savio dart into the box and acrobatically push the ball into the nets even though two more rival defenders tried to block his way from finding the mark.

Goaded by the early success, Telaulim lads began raiding the Paroda territory and within next eight minutes buttressed the lead when Savio once again found the far corner of the nets with defender Sclachie being the provider again.

ICSC Paroda then regrouped themselves as they organised their midfield well and stitched some good moves in the next 20 minutes. Their hardworking central defender Mario Fernandes shifted his position in the frontline with medio Liston Fernandes falling back in the defence.

The move created some ripples in the Telaulim’s deep defence as the tall and lanky Mario Fernandes along with striker Godfrey Silva began creating inroads, as they moved dangerously and sent fierce shots. One of the powerful strike — a half volley from Mario Fernandes hit the cross bar and came back into play — while the strikes from Godfrey Silva were saved by Telaulim keeper Ozen Silva.

Telaulim midfield comprising Socoro Fernandes, Donald Rocha, Sclachie Cardozo and Anil Shivolker kept the opponents at bay as they sprayed excellent passes but the strikers, particularly Clinton Niasso and later substitute Aldrich Coelho, saw their efforts missing the mark narrowly.

In the second session, Clinton Niasso struck twice — in the 75th and 76th minute — to complete his brace. Paroda lads tried their best to score their first goal but their efforts were not enough. On the other hand, Telaulim who could have scored at least two more goals in the second session muffed their chances from close distance.

At Curtorim grounds: Salgaocar FC (jrs) thrashed Curtorim Gymkhana 3-0 with Denil Rebelo, Klins Mendes and Liston Colaco being the goal

scorers.