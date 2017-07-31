Saving tax the right way

You can save tax in two ways: By evading the tax or by using the savings incentives provided to the taxpayer. The first obviously looks more attractive but it is a trap worth avoiding. Not only because you are committing an illegality but more because you are condemning yourself to a life term of sleepless nights. The other option needs you to tighten your belt a bit but gives you peace of mind and in the long run can create for you a nest egg to enjoy in your sunset years.

Do not use life insurance or health insurance policies as investment to save tax. Insurance is no investment. Take insurance if you need it for its own sake not to save tax. Health insurance premia are given tax incentive to encourage the citizens to provide for their own medical emergencies thereby taking the burden off the public health budget. Similarly life insurance premia are given tax incentive to encourage the citizens to provide for the financial security of their dependents thereby taking burden off the social security budget. This in no way makes them tax saving devices. Also do not use pension plans to save tax. They do not save tax they merely postpone tax. For saving tax, use investment schemes meant for that. And keep it simple. Personally I prefer a good combination of PPF and ELSS. What is good will depend entirely on one’s risk appetite.

PPF or Public Provident Fund is operated by the National Savings Institute under department of economic affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India and sold by Post Offices and the banks. Personally I prefer opening a PPF account with a bank as it integrates well into your overall portfolio of accounts in the bank and makes transactions smoother. You can also keep track of the PPF account through net banking. ELSS are mutual fund schemes operated by fund houses.

PPF deposits can be made in lump-sum or in installments. Annual deposit can vary between Rs.500 and Rs1.5 lakhs. A minimum deposit of Rs 500 has to be made every year for 15 years, to keep the account active. Failure to make the minimum annual investment will render the account inactive. Maximum number of deposits permitted in a year are twelve. Joint account cannot be opened. Nomination facility is available at the time of opening and also after opening of account.

The account can be transferred between bank branches or post offices.​​​ Maturity period is 15 years but the same can be extended within one year of maturity for further 5 years and so on. Maturity value can be retained without extension and without further deposits also. Premature closure is not allowed before 15 years. Interest is completely tax-free. Partial withdrawal up to prescribed limits is permissible every year from 7th financial year from the year of opening account. Complete withdrawal of funds can be made only at maturity. Withdrawals are exempt from both Income Tax and Wealth Tax. Loan facility are available from the third financial year. No attachment under court decree order. Currently, the interest rate is 7.9 per cent per annum (compounded yearly).

ELSS or Equity Linked Savings Schemes are MF schemes sold by Asset Management Companies (MF companies). You can invest up to Rs 1.5 lakh in these under Section 80C, to save tax. Investment in ELSS has a lock in period of three years that is you cannot redeem the investment up to three years or rather you have to pay back the tax saved if you redeem. But that is a big hassle so just take it as a lock in. However you can remain invested as long as you want and your investment will continue to earn. The return on ELSS is determined by the market. It is not fixed. It will depend entirely on the performance of the stocks held by the scheme. This is the difference between PPF and ELSS; the return from PPF is fixed and contractual while the return from ELSS is variable. On the other hand, the return from ELSS is likely to be more than that from PPF in the long run. That is why I said choose a ‘good combination’ of the two depending on your risk appetite!

The performance of the top five ELSS during the last 5 years has been as follows :

Axis Long Term Equity Fund (23 per cent), Reliance Tax Saver (ELSS) Fund (22 per cent), Birla Sun Life Tax Relief 96 (22 per cent), Principal Tax Savings Fund (22 per cent) and IDFC Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund (21 per cent). These are the average returns but over the last five years the actual returns have varied widely from this average. Since the ELSS has a lock in of three years it automatically becomes a relatively long term investment. Therefore the short term variation in return does not matter much. Even if you earn half of the average above you are getting about 11 per cent which is far superior to the 7.9 per cent of PPF. But the recipe for the combination has to be your own!

*The author is an investment consultant. Readers can send their comments and queries to investment.ideas.shop@gmail.com