Saving liquor outlets: Goa to de-notify some highways

Maintaining that although his government would not approach the Supreme Court on behalf of the owners of the liquor outlets in Goa, requesting the apex court to exclude state liquor outlets from the purview of its order banning such outlets in the proximity of the state as well as national highways, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar on Tuesday said that the government would, however, de-notify all those state and national highways in Goa, which have been replaced by new roads and bypasses along them.

“Due to this decision, a number of liquor outlets, which exist along the to-be-de-notified state and national highways, would receive protection from the Supreme Court order,” he added.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times,’ the Chief Minister said that there are many such stretches of highways such as Panaji-Ribandar stretch replaced by new highway constructed along the Kadamba Plateau and old Mapusa city stretch replaced by new highway constructed from Hotel Green Park to Karaswada, which would be de-notified, and, in turn, safeguard the interest of the liquor outlets along them.

Parsekar also said that the government is not an interested party, and thus cannot approach the Supreme Court. “However, the liquor outlet stakeholders, like those in other ten states, can engage a good lawyer, and approach the apex court,” he suggested, pointing out that the government can then support these stakeholders.

The Chief Minister also said that as per the interpretation of state Advocate General, Saresh Lotlikar, the bars and restaurants serving liquor and located along the state as well as the national highways do not come under the purview of the particular Supreme Court directive.

“The state Advocate General has briefed me verbally and I have directed him to send the related text to the government in writing,” he noted.

“Therefore, as per our rough estimate, out of approximately 3,000 such liquor outlets, only 50 per cent that is 1,500 liquor outlets would be affected due to the Supreme Court directive,” Parsekar maintained, adding that although the excise commissioner would soon issue notices to the liquor outlets existing along the state as well as the national highways passing through Goa, he would just be doing his job, and hence the stakeholders need not feel concerned, for the government would find a way to protect their interest.

The Chief Minister finally observed that the new government, which would come to power in the state, in March 2017, would be free to decide as to whether to approach the apex court on behalf of the liquor outlet stakeholders or not.