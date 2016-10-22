Sattari farmers want monkeys, langurs declared as vermin

VALPOI: Farmers from Sattari, on Tuesday, came together to form an organisation called – Sattari Shetkari Jagruti Manch, at Valpoi.

Responding to the plight of locals and farmers, spokesperson of the organisation Uday Sawant said, “Government has declared wild boar as vermin but we want the government to declare monkeys, langurs, porcupine and bison as vermin as they are more destructive, and which has forced the farmers to abandon agriculture.”

Social activist and farmer Ranjeet Rane said, “We want the government to act on this issue as agriculture productivity has gone down due to the menace of wild animals and many farmers have abandoned farming.”

He further said that the government has given firearm licenses for the protection of farms but the farmers can’t use the arms as there are stringent laws against killing of these animals which destroy the crops. He suggested that forest department should plant fruit-bearing trees rather than planting acacia plants, and added that the fruit-bearing trees will help confine the animals to the forest area.

During the meeting held on the occasion of forming the organisation, the farmers also decided to stage an agitation to pressurise the government, if their demands are not considered.

They also decided to file a petition in due course of time.

Prominent farmers from Sattari including Ashok Joshi, Rohan Joshi, Manik Rane and Prashant Dessai besides advocate Shivaji Dessai, Ranjit Rane, advocate Sudin Marathe and Krishna Gadgil were present for the meeting.