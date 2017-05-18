Satellite markets along NHs on the anvil

PANAJI: To create a permanent facility to local farmers and artisans to sell their produce and wares, the rural development department has planned to construct satellite markets along national highways in the state.

Coming out with this information on Thursday, Minister for Rural Development Agency Jayesh Salgaonkar said the department would identify locations along the NHs to build satellite markets for local farmers, vendors and artisans so that they would get a permanent facility to sell their products.

There are several stretches along the NHs in the state like Verna, Goa Velha, Nuvem, Padi-Barcem, Gulem-Canacona where the farmers and the vendors sell their produce and other items by sitting along the roadside.

Recently Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and Town and Country Planning Minister Vijay Sardesai had announced setting up of markets along the NH at Verna, Nuvem and other places for facilitating the vendors to sell their products.

Salgaonkar told ‘The Navhind Times’ that the government has planned to construct satellite markets along the NHs so as to uphold its commitment of protecting Goem, Goenkar and Goenkarponn.

“The proposal is at initial stage, and will be finalised soon,” he said, adding that the RDA would acquire land for constructing such markets.

The RDA Minister said the satellite markets would help Goan farmers and other vendors sell their produce by sitting at a safe marketplace.

Salgaonkar made it clear that the proposed markets would be exclusively for locals.

There will be a precondition: a vendor who would be allotted a stall would not be able to sublease it to other person.

The RDA would come out with details about the proposal soon, he said.