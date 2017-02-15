Sasikala sent to Bengaluru jail

PTI

BENGALURU/CHENNAI

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) chief V K Sasikala Wednesday returned to Bengaluru central jail after she surrendered before a court, a day after the Supreme Court restored her conviction in the disproportionate assets (DA) case and ordered she serve the remainder of her four-year prison term immediately.

Sasikala, 60, turned up before special court judge Ashwathnarayana after the apex court earlier in the day refused to entertain her plea in the DA case seeking more time to surrender for undergoing the jail term.

She left Chennai for Bengaluru in the neighbouring state of Karnataka by road shortly and went straight to the court housed in the central jail at Parappana Agrahara, 28 km from Hosur on Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.

The court hall in Bengaluru where Sasikala, a long-time aide of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, surrendered was shifted from the heart of the city to the central jail owing to security reasons. Sasikala was imprisoned after completion of court formalities and medical check-up, officials said. The judge also turned down her plea for two weeks’ more time to surrender and for home food.

Four cars in the cavalcade of Sasikala were damaged soon after it arrived near the court premises, police said, adding, it was not immediately known who did it.

Jayalalithaa, Sasikala and her relatives V N Sudhakaran and J Ilavarasi had spent three weeks in Parappana Agrahara jail after they were convicted by the trial court in the Rs 66 crore DA case in September 2014 before they were let out on bail by the Supreme Court.

Sudhakaran and Elavarasi, whose conviction by the trial court in Bengaluru had been upheld by the Supreme Court, also surrendered before the court. The court abated the proceedings against Jayalalithaa on account of her death.

Before she left for Bengaluru, an emotional Sasikala appeared to take a vow at the memorial of Jayalalithaa in Chennai, thumping her hand twice at the petals strewn concrete structure. Sasikala was seen muttering something which was not audible amidst the huge noisy crowd that had converged there.